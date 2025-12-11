49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Limited by rib injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Juszczyk (ribs) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Juszczyk suffered a fractured rib ahead of the 49ers' bye week. That gave him the chance to rest and the opportunity to suit up for the 49ers' Week 15 matchup against the Titans.
