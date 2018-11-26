Juszczyk did not receive a touch in Sunday's 27-9 loss to Tampa Bay.

Juszczyk was a regular part of the passing game earlier this season (23 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown), but he has seen his role diminish in the three games Nick Mullens has started at quarterback (just six touches over that span). With his new quarterback favoring other passing options, Juice's fantasy value has been drained completely.

