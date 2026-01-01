Juszczyk (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After missing Tuesday's session due to a hip issue, Juszczyk was able to log some on-field work, putting himself in a path to be available Saturday against the Seahawks. GM John Lynch told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday that Juszczyk was trending toward playing Week 18, so his upgrade generally is a good sign in that regard.