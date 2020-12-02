Juszczyk registered eight yards on a pair of carries, adding two receptions for 24 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win against the Rams. He also fumbled once, but the ball rolled out of bounds.

The fullback's greatest contribution came in crunch time, as his two-yard carry on a 4th-and-1 with 35 seconds to go in the fourth quarter helped move San Francisco into range for a walk-off 42-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. His pass-catching contributions are of note as well, as Juszczyk's 24 receiving yards marked his greatest output since posting a 41-yard catch Week 1 against Arizona. He has two touchdowns on the season, as the 49ers prepare to host the Bills out of a temporary home in Arizona during Week 13.