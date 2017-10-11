Juszczyk didn't practice Wednesday due to a back issue, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Juszczyk scored his first touchdown as a member of the 49ers in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts, but he still has yet to record more than four targets, one carry or 35 offensive snaps in any game this season. He's important to the San Francisco offense thanks to his blocking, but remains far removed from the fantasy radar.