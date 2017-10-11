49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Misses practice with back injury
Juszczyk didn't practice Wednesday due to a back issue, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Juszczyk scored his first touchdown as a member of the 49ers in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts, but he still has yet to record more than four targets, one carry or 35 offensive snaps in any game this season. He's important to the San Francisco offense thanks to his blocking, but remains far removed from the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.