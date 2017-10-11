Play

Juszczyk (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Juszczyk scored his first touchdown as a 49er in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts, but he's still yet to record more than four targets, one carry or 35 offensive snaps in any game this season. He's important to the San Francisco offense but still far removed from the fantasy radar.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories