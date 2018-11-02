49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Nabs two catches
Juszczyk carried the ball one time for a yard and caught both of his targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 34-3 win over Oakland.
Juszczyk failed to haul in a pass for the first time this season last week against the Cardinals, but he got back in the receiving column Thursday. Despite his involvement in the passing game, the fullback's production has tailed off after flashing some big-play ability earlier in the year, leaving him off the fantasy radar heading into next Monday's matchup with the Giants.
