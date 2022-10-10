Juszczyk hauled in two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.

The fullback played more than 50 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps for the fourth straight game and set a new season high with the two receptions. Though he touches the ball more than most fullbacks around the NFL, Juszczyk's role is still too small for him to make a significant imprint on the box score on a game-by-game basis. He's best viewed as little more than a punt-play option on a showdown slate for a DFS contest rather than someone worth considering in weekly lineups in redraft leagues.