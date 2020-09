Juszczyk caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 36-9 win over the Giants.

It has been a quiet couple of weeks for Juszczyk (three receptions for 13 yards) following his big 41-yard reception back in Week 1. The versatile fullback provides so much for the 49ers that doesn't show up on the stat sheet, and while he will occassionally have a big play drawn up for him, there isn't enough consistency here to warrant fantasy consideration.