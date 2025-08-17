Juszczyk (Achilles) played six snaps on offense without otherwise showing up on the box score during the 49ers' 22-19 preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday.

The veteran fullback has been working through an Achilles issue over the past two weeks, but he was cleared to make his preseason debut Saturday. Juszczyk, a nine-time Pro Bowler, will continue to play a key role in the 49ers' offense as the lead blocker out of the backfield for Christian McCaffrey.