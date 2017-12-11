Juszczyk hauled in three passes (four targets) for 64 yards in Sunday's victory over the Texans.

It was the Swiss-army knife fullback's best yardage output of the season. Juszczyk has been seeing a small uptick in targets recently, hauling in 13 catches over the past four weeks. On the flip side, he has been completely absent from the running game, failing to receive more than one carry in any game this year. While his versatile production as a fullback is useful for the 49ers, it would take a unique set of league rules to recommend Juice as a fantasy option.