49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Progressing in concussion protocol
Juszczyk (concussion) has been cleared for activity, but not contact, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Juszczyk is progressing through the concussion protocol, but until he's cleared for more than mere football activities, he won't be active on game day. With a divisional matchup against the Cardinals on tap Sunday, his presence will be key against the NFL's 10th-ranked run defense.
