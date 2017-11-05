Juszczyk is out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals after suffering a neck injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Juszczyk will finish the game with one carry for five yards, one catch for one yard and a costly fumble to his name. Given the 49ers current record, it wouldn't be surprising to see Juszczyk's injury handled conservatively, especially given the oftentimes serious nature of neck injuries.