49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Questionable to return with neck injury
Juszczyk is out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals after suffering a neck injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Juszczyk will finish the game with one carry for five yards, one catch for one yard and a costly fumble to his name. Given the 49ers current record, it wouldn't be surprising to see Juszczyk's injury handled conservatively, especially given the oftentimes serious nature of neck injuries.
