Juszczyk is out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals after suffering a neck injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Juszczyk will finish the game with one carry for five yards, one catch for one yard and a costly fumble to his name. Given the 49ers current record, it wouldn't be surprising to see Juszczyk's injury handled conservatively, especially given the oftentimes serious nature of neck injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories