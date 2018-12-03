Juszczyk caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Juszczyk did not record a touch in last week's loss to Tampa Bay, so Sunday's showing was a step in the right direction. Still, the 27-year-old hasn't posted a noteworthy performance since accruing 87 yards back in Week 5, and his status as a fullback sours any potential as a PPR option for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.