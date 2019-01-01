Juszczyk ran the ball twice for nine yards and caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.

Juszczyk did lose a fumble trying to extend the ball for a first down, but that blemish probably didn't affect anyone in fantasy unless they play in fullback leagues. All jokes aside, the 27-year-old was actually pushing very deep-league value early in the year for his receiving contributions (17 receptions, 227 yards and a touchdown through first five games). That came to a screeching halt when the 49ers' opted to use Juice's blocking skills to help protect their young, inexperienced backups as opposed to sending him out on receiving routes. Despite the offensive drought at the end of the season, Juszczyk will still finish ahead of all fullbacks for the second straight year with 30 receptions and 324 receiving yards.