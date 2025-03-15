Jusczyk and the 49ers agreed on a two-year, $8 million contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

San Francisco released Jusczyk on Monday, but the two sides came together to agree upon a quick reunion. The nine-time Pro Bowler will earn less money than last season, but the deal will allow him to remain with one of the few remaining NFL squads that still extensively use a fullback. Though his value extends beyond statistical contributions, Jusczyk was a useful contributor on offense in 2025, posting 19 catches on 31 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 26 yards and another TD.