The 49ers exercised Juszczyk's contract option for 2019, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Juszczyk will receive $4.2 million for the 2019 season after catching 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown last season. The 27-year-old also rushed eight times for 30 yards, with mostly of his involvement in the run game coming as a blocker.

More News
Our Latest Stories