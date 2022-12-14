Juszczyk recorded two receptions for seven yards on two targets in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

The fullback took on a season-high 68 percent share in the victory and drew multiple targets for the third game in a row. With the 49ers set to play without jack-of-all-trades wideout Deebo Samuel for at least the next two games, Juszczyk could indirectly absorb some of Samuel's vacated snaps and touches. Tight end George Kittle and wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are still more likely than Juszczyk to be consistent producers in the passing game in Samuel's absence.