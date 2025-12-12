Juszczyk (ribs) logged a limited practice Thursday.

Juszczyk has begun Week 15 prep with consecutive limited practice sessions due to a fractured rib. The fact the veteran fullback has been able to participate in some capacity both Wednesday and Thursday suggests he has a chance of suiting up Sunday against Tennessee, though he may get an injury designation for the contest if he's not able to practice in full Friday. Should Juszczyk have to miss Sunday's game, it would mark his first absence from a regular-season contest since 2022.