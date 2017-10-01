49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Returns from concussion
Juszczyk (concussion) is active for Sunday's contest in Arizona.
Juszczyk benefited from 10 days between games, avoiding an absence as the result of a concussion. Expect the fullback to blaze a trail for Carlos Hyde (hip), per usual, while earning the occasional touch.
