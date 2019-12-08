Play

Juszczyk returned to Sunday's game against the Saints after being evaluated for a concussion, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After getting dinged up in the fourth quarter, the 28-year-old fullback was deemed fine after further evaluation. Juszczyk will continue to pave the way for the 49ers' running backs while occasionally contributing in the passing game.

