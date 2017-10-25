49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Returns to limited practice
Juszczyk (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This marks a clear sign of progress after Juszczyk failed to practice at all the past two weeks. While he only has 11 touches in five games, a return for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles could provide a slight boost for tailbacks Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida. Per Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee, Juszczyk was sporting a no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice.
