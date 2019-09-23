Juszczyk caught all three of his targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Juszczyk received his first notable offensive action of the season, making a game-high 27-yard reception on a wheel route out of the backfield. The versatile fullback has reached the 30-catch and 300-yard receiving plateau for each of his last two seasons with San Francisco, so the occasional big showing in a box score should be expected. Juice is rarely used as a runner, and simply doesn't get enough consistent looks to be relied upon as a fullback in the fantasy world.