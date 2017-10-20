Juszczyk (back) is out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Juszczyk only has 11 touches in five games, but his run blocking was useful for Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida. With no other fullback on the roster, San Francisco will use its tight ends and wideouts to replace Juszczyk's usual snap allotment (24 per game).

