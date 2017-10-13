Play

The 49ers ruled Juszczyk (chest) out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

With no other fullback on the roster, San Francisco likely will deploy more two-TE formations in Juszczyk's absence. Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen figure to pick up a few extra snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...