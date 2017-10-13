49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Ruled out for Sunday
The 49ers ruled Juszczyk (chest) out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
With no other fullback on the roster, San Francisco likely will deploy more two-TE formations in Juszczyk's absence. Garrett Celek and Logan Paulsen figure to pick up a few extra snaps.
