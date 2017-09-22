49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Ruled out
Juszczyk has been ruled out of the remainder of of Thursday's contest against the Rams due to a neck injury.
The 49ers have suffered several injuries on both sides of the ball Thursday. With no other fullbacks on the roster, the 49ers may opt to stick either Garrett Celek or Logan Paulsen at fullback for the remainder of the contest. Look for more updates on Juszczyk to come Friday morning.
More News
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Logs reception in return from injury•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Sporting no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Getting work at tight end•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Settles in San Francisco•
-
Ravens' Kyle Juszczyk: Planning to join 49ers•
-
Ravens' Kyle Juszczyk: Could land in San Francisco•
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...