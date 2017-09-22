Play

Juszczyk has been ruled out of the remainder of of Thursday's contest against the Rams due to a neck injury.

The 49ers have suffered several injuries on both sides of the ball Thursday. With no other fullbacks on the roster, the 49ers may opt to stick either Garrett Celek or Logan Paulsen at fullback for the remainder of the contest. Look for more updates on Juszczyk to come Friday morning.

