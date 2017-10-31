Juszczyk carried the ball once for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Eagles.

After missing the past three weeks with a balky back, Juszczyk came in played 20 snaps at fullback on Sunday. The 49ers are one of few teams to feature a fullback, relatively, prominently in its offense. Juszczyk has at least one touch in five of his six appearances this year, not bad for a fullback, but also not worth rolling with in fantasy.