Juszczyk had four carries for 18 yards and one touchdown and caught one of two targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 33-6 win over the Patriots.

The 29-year-old entered Week 7 with only three carries for 18 yards all season, but he was more involved in the run game versus New England. Juszczyk could continue to see more involvment with Tevin Coleman (knee) Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) sidelined, but he's unlikely to enter fantasy relevance. Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty should handle most of the backfield touches for the 49ers.