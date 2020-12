Juszczyk had two carries for five yards and caught a six-yard touchdown during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Bills.

The 29-year-old played a season-low 14 offensive snaps but was still able to find the end zone for his first receiving touchdown of the season. Juszczyk has 12 carries for 54 yards and 13 receptions for 148 yards with three total touchdowns this season.