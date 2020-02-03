49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Scores on big stage
Juszczyk hauled in all three of his targets for 39 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
In addition to his contributions as a receiver, Juszczyk performed to his usual exceptional level as a blocker on offense. The versatile fullback's touchdown came via hauling in a 15-yard pass midway through the second quarter. Though he isn't a candidate to inch onto the fantasy radar, Juszczyk's continued presence in San Francisco will remain key for the team's plans on offense. He'll enter the final year of his contract in 2020.
