Juszczyk recorded one yard and a touchdown on two carries and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

With top back Elijah Mitchell (knee) out of the lineup Week 2, Juszczyk only saw a small uptick in offensive usage, playing 50 percent of the snaps against the Seahawks after checking in at 37 percent in the Week 1 loss to the Bears. No. 2 back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) suffered an injury Sunday that will likely sideline him for several weeks, but Juszczyk is unlikely to be a major beneficiary, as the 49ers are instead expected to promote Marlon Mack from the practice squad to have him or undrafted rookie Jordan Mason settle in as the primary backup to Jeff Wilson while Mitchell resides on IR. The 30-year-old fullback is instead expected to continue in his usual role as a lead blocker and occasional short-area target in the passing game.