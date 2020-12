Juszczyk recorded two receptions on three targets for 10 yards and two touchdown in Week 16 against the Cardinals. He added one rush for three yards.

Juszczyk made the most of his limited touches, hauling in touchdown receptions of nine and one-yard. Though his volume remains insignificant, Juszczyk has found the end zone four times in his last four games. He'll look to take one more trip to the end zone in Week 17 against Seattle to close the campaign.