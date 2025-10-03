Juszczyk had one carry for a loss of one yard and three receptions on four targets for 21 yards in Thursday's 26-23 overtime win over the Rams.

Juszczyk set a new high-water mark in combined touches (four) with the 49ers operating at less than 100 percent on a short turnaround for Thursday Night Football. The slight uptick in usage for the fullback still couldn't produce a stat line worthy of consideration in standard fantasy formats. Look for Juice to get loose out of the backfield once or twice, but not much else, against the Buccaneers in Week 6.