Juszczyk had seven catches for 63 yards in Sunday's 36-26 win over Arizona.

Juszczyk set new season highs in receptions, yards and targets in one fell swoop. The versatile fullback was targeted just nine times over his previous five healthy contests, which was a bit surprising given the lack of receiving talent that San Francisco brings to the table. Juice had stretches of flirting with deep-league value (even as a fullback) over his first two seasons in San Francisco, so maybe this strong outing will earn the 28-year-old more looks down the stretch.

