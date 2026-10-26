Juszczyk caught all three of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-20 loss to Atlanta.

Juszczyk garnered multiple targets for the fifth straight game that he's played in, and he was able to reach paydirt for the second time this season, reeling in a one-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter. The fullback has yet to log a carry this season and he's caught eight of 11 targets for 76 yards and two touchdowns over six contests so far during the 2026 campaign.