Juszczyk brought in his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over Seattle.

Juszczyk returned to a season-low one target after seeing six over his previous two contests. It has become apparent that head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't view his fullback as an offensive option with Nick Mullens under center, preferring to use his blocking skills as opposed to a weapon out of the backfield. Juszczyk would need a heavy target share to generate value at an unfavorable fantasy position, and that simply isn't the case in the team's current scheme.