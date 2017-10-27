Juszczyk (back) will return for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Joe Fann of 49ers' official website reports.

Juszczyk's return from a two-game absence could help Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida, though it probably won't be enough to make up for a tough matchup with the Eagles. Juszczyk has 11 touches in five games and has only played more than 25 snaps once all season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories