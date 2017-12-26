49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Sets another career high in receiving yards
Juszczyk hauled in all five of his targets for a career-high 76 yards in Sunday's 44-33 win over the Jaguars.
It didn't take long for the receiving fullback to break his previous career high that he set two weeks ago. The 26-year-old has seen his role expand over the past three weeks, garnering 14 targets and producing 156 receiving yards over that span. While those numbers resemble that of a potentially-rosterable tight end, Juszczyk is considered a running back, which severely limits his fantasy value due to his very-low floor.
More News
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Posts season-high 64 receiving yards•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Catches two passes•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Catches five passes in win•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Good to go Week 10•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Questionable to return with neck injury•
-
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Runs for 12 yards•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.