Juszczyk hauled in all five of his targets for a career-high 76 yards in Sunday's 44-33 win over the Jaguars.

It didn't take long for the receiving fullback to break his previous career high that he set two weeks ago. The 26-year-old has seen his role expand over the past three weeks, garnering 14 targets and producing 156 receiving yards over that span. While those numbers resemble that of a potentially-rosterable tight end, Juszczyk is considered a running back, which severely limits his fantasy value due to his very-low floor.