Juszczyk (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's prime-time contest against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Juszczyk's status is surprisingly critical, as the 49ers are expected to be without their star tight end, George Kittle (knee/ankle) heading into the pivotal contest. The All-Pro fullback was mentioned by head coach Kyle Shanahan as a potential fill in for Kittle, suggesting the respective player's roles aren't much different than the other, although Juszczyk's running back designation won't necessarily help fantasy owners hoping to replace the productive tight end.