Juszczyk (shoulder) was wearing a no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It doesn't sound like Juszcyzyk is dealing with anything serious, but he could be limited in practice the next few days. Second-string fullback Tyler McCloskey will likely roll with the starters until he returns.

