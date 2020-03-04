Play

The 49ers picked up Jusczyk's 2020 option Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Niners could've saved $5.45 million against the salary cap next year by letting Juszcyk go, but the fullback's versatility will keep him around for another year. The 28-year-old rushed three times for seven yards and caught 20 of 24 targets for 239 yards and a score over 12 games in 2019, and he added a touchdown reception in the Super Bowl as well.

