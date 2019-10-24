49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Still a week or two away
Juszczyk (knee) began running again Wednesday and said he may be able to return in "another week or two," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Juszcyk was given a 4-to-6 week timeline after suffering the MCL sprain Oct. 7, so a return in two weeks would put him directly on track with that timeline. The 28-year-old has yet to resume practicing and is unlikely to return prior to the Nov. 11 game against the Seahawks, since the 49ers play on Thursday next week.
