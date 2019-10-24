Play

Juszczyk (knee) began running again Wednesday and said he may be able to return in "another week or two," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Juszcyk was given a 4-to-6 week timeline after suffering the MCL sprain Oct. 7, so a return in two weeks would put him directly on track with that timeline. The 28-year-old has yet to resume practicing and is unlikely to return prior to the Nov. 11 game against the Seahawks, since the 49ers play on Thursday next week.

