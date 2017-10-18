49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Still absent from practice
Juszczyk (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Juszczyk was held out of practice all last week and didn't play in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington. The 49ers don't have another fullback on the roster, so they simply used single-back formations in Sunday's defeat. Another Juszczyk absence would provide a slight boost to tight end George Kittle and slot receiver Trent Taylor. Juszczyk only has three carries and eight catches in five games this season.
