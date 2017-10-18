Juszczyk (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Juszczyk was held out of practice all last week and didn't play in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington. The 49ers don't have another fullback on the roster, so they simply used single-back formations in Sunday's defeat. Another Juszczyk absence would provide a slight boost to tight end George Kittle and slot receiver Trent Taylor. Juszczyk only has three carries and eight catches in five games this season.