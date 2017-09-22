49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Suffers concussion Thursday
Juszczyk suffered a concussion during Thursday's loss to the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Juszczyk has been paving the way for Carlos Hyde this season, limiting him to one carry and three receptions (on five targets) to date. With a concussion in tow, there's no telling when Juszczyk will complete the league's rigorous protocol. Fortunately, the 49ers don't play again until Oct. 1, but if his status begins to wane, the team may add another fullback to the mix next week.
