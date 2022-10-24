Juszczyk suffered a broken right ring finger in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Juszczyk briefly exited the contest in the third quarter but returned to record two receptions for 17 yards in the fourth quarter. The fullback will have surgery to insert a pin in his finger this week but plans on playing with a splint in Week 8 against the Rams. His status is worth monitoring moving forward, but he appears likely to play through the injury.