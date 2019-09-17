49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Tallies 11 yards
Juszczyk caught one of two targets for five yards and added a six-yard run during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.
The plays were Juszczyk's first touches of the season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan likes to use his fullback more than most coaches and, despite playing a low-priority position, Juszczyk has still managed to top 300 total yards three out of the past four seasons to go along with six total touchdowns. That's probably not enough to depend on on any given week, but don't be surprised if Juszczyk has some decent fantasy outings this season. Next up Sunday is a struggling Pittsburgh team looking to avoid a 0-3 start.
