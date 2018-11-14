49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Tallies 13 yards
Juszczyk had a three-yard carry and added 10 yards on two catches during Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants.
It has now been four straight weeks without at least 15 total yards for Juszczyk. Juszczyk was performing beyond that of the average fullback to start the season with a few long receptions and even a touchdown in Week 3. Those times appear to be over for a banged-up 49ers offense. Following the bye, the 49ers get a bottom-five pass defense in Tampa Bay, but Juszczyk hasn't been targeted enough lately for him to be counted on to exploit the favorable matchup.
