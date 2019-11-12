49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Targeted in loss
Juszczyk was unable to haul in his lone target of Monday's 27-24 loss to Seattle.
Juszczyk didn't earn a touch in his Monday return from a knee injury, but he did make a difference early, sealing off a block to help spring Tevin Coleman for a 22-yard gain midway through the first quarter. Juszczyk has been a solid enough receiver out of the backfield in recent seasons to warrant potential consideration on bye-heavy weeks, but an injury-plagued 2019 has held him to just seven total touches for 82 yards this season. Next up is Arizona's 31st-ranked total defense.
