Juszczyk finished with one carry for minus-five yards and caught two of three passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

With at least two targets in every game this season, Juszczyk touches the ball more frequently than most fullbacks around the league, but his fantasy upside remains fairly low outside of deep PPR formats. He's only surpassed 50 receiving yards in two of the 49ers' seven games and has found the end zone just once.