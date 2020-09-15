Juszczyk ran the ball once for seven yards and caught a pass for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Arizona.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a play for his fullback, and Juszczyk rewarded the decision by getting open in the secondary for a huge gain. The 29-year-old caught the Cardinals off guard, but those familiar with the versatile back's game are aware of his ability rip off the occasional big play (23 receptions for 278 yards and two touchdowns last season). Juice is a priceless asset for the 49ers, but at the endangered fullback position, he doesn't receive enough touches to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.